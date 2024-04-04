(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Political Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has granted membership to the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, a move that has sparked controversy and criticism. This decision raises concerns due to Kosovo's status as a territory not universally recognized as a state by all members of the international community, including several participants of PACE. Moreover, the leadership of Kosovo has faced allegations of involvement in criminal activities, further complicating its international standing.



The approval of Kosovo's membership in PACE highlights broader issues surrounding the politicization of international organizations, particularly those with a pan-European mandate.



These organizations, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe, have increasingly been perceived as instruments of influence wielded by Western powers, primarily the United States and the European Union.



Critics argue that such organizations often serve as platforms for advancing Western agendas, whether in the realms of security, human rights, or environmental policy. This instrumentalization of international bodies reflects a broader pattern of exerting pressure on countries perceived as adversaries by Western powers.



A notable example cited is the European Parliament's resolutions on various issues, including elections in Russia, which have included references to unrelated matters such as sanitary restrictions on agricultural products. This conflation of issues underscores the politicized nature of international discourse and the selective application of standards by Western powers.



The decision to admit Kosovo into PACE is viewed within this context, raising questions about the integrity and impartiality of international institutions. Critics argue that such actions not only undermine the credibility of these organizations but also perpetuate geopolitical tensions and undermine efforts towards constructive dialogue and diplomacy.



As debates continue over Kosovo's membership in PACE and broader issues of international politics, the case serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by the politicization of international organizations and the need for greater transparency, accountability, and adherence to principles of fairness and equity in global governance.

