Swiggy Appoints Titan's Suparna Mitra As Independent Director

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the appointment of Suparna Mitra as an independent director to its board.

Mitra, who is the CEO of Titan Company Limited's Watches and Wearables Division, brings over 30 years of experience in lifestyle and retail.

"I look forward to collaborating with the board members and management team of Swiggy; aimed at value-creation and values-based governance," Mitra said in a statement.

Mitra was appointed to the company's board about two months after the resignation of Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of TAFE.

Srinivasan had served for only a year before stepping down due to increasing commitments to her other businesses.

"With her remarkable career and extensive experience in lifestyle and retail industries, along with her refreshing perspectives as a leader, we are confident that she will bring valuable insights and expertise to our board as our business enters its next era of growth," Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy said.

With an electrical engineering degree from Jadavpur University and an MBA from IIM Calcutta, Mitra has held key roles, including Global Marketing Head at Titan.

She now joins the company's distinguished list of independent directors that includes Anand Kripalu, MD & Global CEO at EPL Limited and Chairperson of the Swiggy board, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, MD & CEO at Delhivery.