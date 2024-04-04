Tunisia to procure approximately 50K metric tons of durum wheat amid supply challenges

(MENAFN) European traders revealed on Wednesday that Tunisia's government grain office had initiated an international tender to procure approximately 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat. With the deadline set for Thursday, April 4th, the tender underscores Tunisia's proactive stance in safeguarding its essential food supplies, particularly amidst economic and climate-related adversities.



The terms of the tender outline the acquisition of durum wheat in two separate shipments, each comprising 25,000 tons, slated for shipment between April 25 and May 20, contingent on the origin. This strategic move aligns with Tunisia's broader objectives of ensuring sufficient grain reserves to meet domestic demands amidst prevailing challenges.



Reuters reports indicate that Tunisia's initiative stems from a pressing need to address grain shortages exacerbated by adverse weather conditions in Canada, the world's leading exporter of durum wheat. The dry spell in Canada has constrained global durum wheat supplies, prompting Tunisia to explore alternative sources. Notably, increased durum wheat sales from Turkey have provided some relief, countering the impact of supply shortfalls.



This recent tender follows a similar procurement effort conducted by Tunisia's Grain Board in February, during which approximately 100,000 tons of durum wheat were acquired at competitive rates. Such strategic maneuvers underscore Tunisia's commitment to securing its grain requirements while navigating dynamic global market conditions.



Overall, Tunisia's proactive approach to grain procurement reflects a concerted effort to mitigate the impact of supply disruptions and ensure food security for its populace. As the country continues to confront economic and climatic challenges, such initiatives play a pivotal role in bolstering resilience and sustaining agricultural stability.

