Neura Robotics And OMRON Forge Strategic Alliance To Revolutionize The Manufacturing Industry With Cognitive Robots

(MENAFN- Pressat) [Metzingen, Germany / Kyoto, Japan] – Neura Robotics, a global pioneer in cognitive robotics, and Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc., a global leader in industrial robotics and automation, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This partnership aims to revolutionize the manufacturing industry by introducing cognitive robots into factory automation, leveraging advanced AI capabilities to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and safety.

Unlike traditional industrial robots, cognitive robots have the ability to learn from their environment, make decisions autonomously, and adapt to dynamic production scenarios. This opens new application possibilities including intricate assembly tasks, detailed quality inspections, and adaptive material handling processes.

Olivier Welker, President and CEO of Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc. , emphasizes the significance of this partnership, stating, "We see Neura's cognitive technologies as a compelling growth opportunity for industrial robotics. By combining Neura's innovative solutions with OMRON's global reach and automation portfolio, we will provide customers new ways to increase safety, productivity, and flexibility in their operations.”

David Reger, Founder and Visionary of Neura Robotics , reflects on the partnership, stating, "Strong partnerships and alliances are key to accelerating growth. The strategic connection between OMRON and Neura Robotics is a milestone in the history of industrial automation. It brings us a significant step closer to our goal of revolutionizing the global robotics market. By pooling our sensor and AI technologies and expertise into an ultimate platform approach, we will significantly shape the future of the manufacturing industry and set new standards."

Beyond technological advancement, the partnership between Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies and Neura Robotics is driven by a shared vision. OMRON, committed to changing lives and contributing to a better society, finds resonance in Neura's mission of serving humanity through groundbreaking robotics technologies. This alignment strengthens the foundation of the partnership, propelling both companies toward a shared goal of shaping the future of the manufacturing industry.

About Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies

Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of the larger OMRON Corporation, is a leader in robotic automation and safety sensing solutions. Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies designs and manufactures industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots to help customers achieve the highest levels of safety, productivity, and efficiency. It plays a crucial role within OMRON by focusing on the development and implementation of advanced robotics solutions for various industries, contributing to OMRON's overall mission of improving the lives of people and contributing to a better society. With its dedicated focus on robotics and safety, Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc. strengthens OMRON Corporation's portfolio and reinforces its position as a global leader in industrial automation.

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger in Metzingen, southern Germany, with the goal of bridging important innovation gaps in robotics and establishing the age of cognitive robots. Like a smartphone manufacturer, NEURA Robotics combines all components and sensors as well as artificial intelligence in one device and offers partners a platform for the joint development of apps for a wide range of specialist areas. The resulting and steadily growing NEURAverse offers unmatched flexibility and cost efficiency in automation and attracts many international market leaders. NEURA's cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch; they act completely autonomously and learn from experience. Today, NEURA is right on track to bring the first multi-purpose humanoid robot to market.



Websites

OMRON:



NEURA Robotics:



Cotact:

Miriam Graf

Regional Director Berlin

TEL +49 159 0290 4502

MAIL ...