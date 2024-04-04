Drama At Karnataka High Court: Man Tries To Slit His Throat In Suicide Attempt In Front Of CJ, Hospitalised

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A shocking incident unfolded at the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday when a man attempted suicide by slashing his throat with a razor in front of the judges during court proceedings. The man, identified as Chinnam Srinivas, a resident of Vijayanagar, Mysore, was quickly apprehended by the police and rushed to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar for treatment. Doctors performed a life-saving operation as Srinivas had severed blood vessels near his oesophagus.

The exact motive behind Srinivas's suicide attempt remains unclear. However, police officials have stated that a case has been registered against him based on a complaint filed by the High Court security department inspector.

The incident occurred in Court Hall-1 where Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice H.P. Prabhakar Shastri presided over cases. Srinivas approached the bench with some files before suddenly pulling out a razor and attempting to harm himself. Prompt intervention by lawyers present prevented further harm, and Srinivas was swiftly taken into custody by the police on the orders of the Chief Justice.

Sources reveal that Srinivas had been embroiled in a legal dispute involving allegations of cheating and threats to his life. He had filed complaints previously, including one in 2021 at the Vijayanagar police station. However, the recent suicide attempt is believed to be linked to unresolved grievances concerning a property dispute.

The High Court had quashed an FIR related to the dispute and directed the case to be settled in a Civil Court on June 2, 2030. Srinivas, accompanied by his wife, had reportedly come to the High Court to seek justice before the tragic events.