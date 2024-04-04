Kerala: Electricity Consumption Surpasses 107.76 Million Units On Wednesday Amid Soaring Temperatures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The electricity consumption in the state has reached a record with power consumption reaching 107.76 million units last day. Moreover, the peak time demand has also hit an unprecedented level.

During the peak hours from 6 pm to 11 pm, the state utilized 5359 MW of electricity. To meet such high demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board has been purchasing electricity from the power exchange at elevated rates, ranging from 300 to 600 MW on most days.

The IMD stated that the maximum temperatures in various districts of the state are expected to rise in the coming days. In Kozhikode district, temperatures may soar up to 38 degrees Celsius, while in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts, the maximum temperature may reach up to 36 degrees Celsius.

The KSEB has urged consumers to exercise restraint and conserve energy. The peak time demand surpassed the requirement observed on March 26.