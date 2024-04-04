Infinigate Group Named Rapid7's EMEA Distributor Of The Year

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rotkreuz, Switzerland - 4 April, 2024 – the Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks, today announced it has been named EMEA Distributor of the Year by Rapid7 , a leader in extended risk and threat detection. The award recognises Infinigate's exceptional growth in the past year, which is the result of consistent collaboration to deliver market-leading security solutions and support.

Infinigate prides itself on a leading-edge, comprehensive solutions portfolio, to cover all aspects of cybersecurity with modular solutions and services and expert consultancy. Rapid7 covers a significant portion of Infinigate's risk and threat detection offering and is a strategic partner with a compelling value proposition to generate future growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rapid7 to address such a large and important segment of the cybersecurity market as vulnerability management & analytics,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group.“Rapid7 provides one of the most comprehensive security operations platforms in the market today, offering our channel partners an opportunity to intercept a double-digit growing market segment with an advanced solution.”

By leveraging Rapid7's Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence, Application security & Pen Testing, Infinigate delivers integrated solutions for network and cloud security, EDR-XDR-MDR and SIEM, to the channel community to help end customers monitor their attack surface, identify security threats and respond in real time across their infrastructure.

“With cyber threats multiplying and evolving every day, Rapid7 partnerships are critical in helping organisations reduce risk and stay ahead of attackers,” said Tim Goodwin, Director, International Channel Partnerships at Rapid7.“Our partnership with Infinigate extends our reach, ensuring that more organisations are digitally secure and able to take command of their attack surface by anticipating, pinpointing, and acting on any threat that comes their way.”

Infinigate is part of the Rapid7 PACT Programme , which is purpose-built to inspire mutual growth and success through accountability, consistency, and transparency. Through its participation in the programme, Infinigate can offer powerful, industry-leading solutions to joint customers, resulting in significant achievements for all parties.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks covers over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

