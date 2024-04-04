Pharming Group Announces The Filing Of Its 2023 Annual Report And Form 20-F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leiden, The Netherlands, April 4, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or“the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) announces the filing of its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the“Period”). The Annual Report is available under Investors/Financial documents on the Pharming website.



The Company also announces the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Period. The 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found under Investors/SEC filings on Pharming and through the SEC website once it has been filed.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

