(MENAFN- The Conversation) Play a key role in the effective functioning of the events and communications function within the Melbourne School of Health Sciences.

Job no: 0062059

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Faculty: Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences

Department/School: Melbourne School of Health Sciences

Salary: UOM 5 – $79,961 – $91,844 p.a. plus 17% super



Play a key role in the School's events and communications function

Development opportunities to expand your communications and events skills Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Communications and Events Officer will play a key role in the effective functioning of the events and communications activities of the Melbourne School of Health Sciences (MSHS). The role is part of the School's Operations team and reports directly to the Senior Engagement Officer (SEO). The engagement team also comprises a number of student interns and casual staff, and works closely with the Director of Engagement and departmental engagement leads. This dynamic and exciting position provides administrative support to the SEO, with a focus on supporting the School's communication and event needs. This position offers coaching and development opportunities within the role to expand your skill set, and provides a collaborative environment with everyone in the team open to sharing ideas and learning from each other.

Your responsibilities will include:



Supporting the planning of events at both School and Departmental level, including the development of promotional materials, invitations (MailChimp), and registration pages (Eventbrite), and liaison with venues and suppliers

Supporting the development and publication of news stories across social media, website and newsletters Supporting the audit, review, update, and maintenance of both the external facing website and the intranet

Who We Are Looking For

Our ideal candidate for this role possesses strong organisational skills, excels at setting priorities, and consistently meets deadlines. You should have a proven capacity to handle multiple projects simultaneously and thrive in a dynamic environment. Initiative and good judgment are crucial for ensuring the timely delivery of projects. You will be a confident communicator, able to liaise with people at all levels of the organisation appropriately. Additionally, you should have experience in supporting large-scale events and be adept at writing and producing online content, particularly within a communications role. Experience in designing for both digital and print platforms, working within brand architecture and style guidelines, and collaborating effectively with designers and printing professionals are also essential skills for this position.

You will also have:



A degree with subsequent relevant experience, or extensive experience in a relevant field Experience uploading and maintaining website content.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Melbourne School of Health Sciences



The work of the School of Health Sciences is to deliver teaching in an engaging and innovative learning environment, to research new and best practice methodologies and innovations in the areas of Health Sciences, and to develop and improve health outcomes for all Australians. We are here to discover, empower and transform global health and wellbeing.

The School has a passion, commitment and energy to be an active creator and contributor to change and improvement in the health sector in our global network. Global for us starts with local; attending to the critical health conditions for Australians, to deeply learn, understand and apply Indigenous knowledge in relation to health, and to contribute to equity of health resources, care provided, experiences and outcomes. And taking this local focus to a global perspective, both to learn, and to contribute to learning across borders and divides.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Nick Petersen via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.