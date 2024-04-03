AIFF Ends Internal Probe Into Harassment Case At HQ As Victim Does Not Want To Pursue It

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3, (IANS) The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has concluded withdrawn an investigation into the case of alleged sexual harassment of a female employee at its headquarters because the victim and the other party do not wish to pursue the matter any further.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which investigated the alleged harassment case recently, came to the conclusion that the matter could not be further pursued.

"The ICC is not in a position to continue the investigation as the alleged victim and the other party do not wish to pursue the matter any further," the AIFF informed in a release on Wednesday

The investigation also concluded that the ICC would not be in a position to continue the investigation as any complaint and/or further information regarding the alleged incident has been denied by the concerned individuals.

"That in view of the above, the investigation was concluded as withdrawn," the ICC concluded.

A woman employee posted at the AIFF headquarters here had lodged a "verbal" complaint of "harassment" against a male colleague, according to a source in the national body.