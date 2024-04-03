Global Basil Seed Market Size To Worth USD 183.7 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.58%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Basil Seed Market Size was Valued at USD 106.7 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Basil Seed Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 183.7 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Sustainable Seed Company, Enza Zaden, Veerral Agro, Davids Garden Seeds, Alfa herbs Company, Holy Natural, Meet Foods, Farm Flavour, Sakata, RR Agro Foods, and Others

New York, United States , April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Basil Seed Market Size is to Grow from USD 106.7 Million in 2023 to USD 183.7 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.58% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

"Basil seed" refers to the seeds of some herb plant species (Ocimum basilicum or Ocimum tenuiflorum, also known as Ocimum sanctum). These seeds are naturally small and black, and after soaking in water for ten to fifteen minutes, they take on the consistency of a gel. They taste quite nutty as well. In addition, sweet basil seeds, tulsi, and tunmaria are alternative names for basil seeds. Basil seeds are enriched with iron, protein, and vitamin K. Furthermore, a variety of hot and cold meals and beverages contain basil seeds. These seeds help reduce bloating, body heat, and constipation while also regulating acidity and sugar levels. It's also a fantastic source of vitamins and protein for strong, healthy skin and hair. Due to its many health benefits, including regulating blood sugar, relieving constipation, lowering body temperature, and promoting weight loss, basil seeds are becoming more and more well-liked worldwide. However, some of the challenges facing the basil seed market over the anticipated period are supply chain disruptions, strict food safety and labeling laws, increased competition, continuous inflation in significant countries, and variable raw material prices that drive up input costs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Basil Seed Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sweet Basil Seed, Holy Basil Seed, Scented Basil Seed, and Purple Basil Seed), By Application (Cultivation Basil Seeds, Medicinal Basil Seeds), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Store, Specialty Stores, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The sweet basil seed segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global basil seed market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global basil seed market is divided into sweet basil seed, holy basil seed, scented basil seed, and purple basil seed. Among these, the sweet basil seed segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global basil seed market during the projected timeframe. This makes sense because these iron-, protein-, and vitamin K-rich seeds are well known for their ability to lower body temperature, relieve constipation, control blood sugar, and facilitate weight loss.

The medicinal basil seeds segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global basil seed market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global basil seed market is divided into cultivation basil seeds and medicinal basil seeds. Among these, the medicinal basil seeds segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global basil seed market during the projected timeframe. The demand for basil seeds is rising due to growing consumer awareness of their therapeutic qualities, which is propelling the market's medical basil seed segment higher.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the basil seed market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global basil seed market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Among these, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the basil seed market during the estimated period. This is a result of the abundance of basil seeds in these stores. Basil seeds may be easily purchased at supermarkets and hypermarkets, which contributes to the market growth of this particular distribution channel category.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global basil seed market over the forecast period .

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global basil seed market over the forecast period. The rationale behind this is that Indonesia, China, and India have grown to be important regional shareholders as the output of basil plants has expanded. Additionally, growing consumer awareness of healthy lifestyle options and diets is predicted to have a favorable effect on the local basil seed market's growth.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global basil seed market during the projected timeframe. Demand might be fueled by a growing movement in North America toward healthier lifestyles and a greater understanding of the nutritional advantages of basil seeds. Customers may be searching for healthier snack options as a result of the frequent advertising of the possible health advantages of basil seeds.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global basil seed market include Sustainable Seed Company, Enza Zaden, Veerral Agro, Davids Garden Seeds, Alfa herbs Company, Holy Natural, Meet Foods, Farm Flavour, Sakata, RR Agro Foods, and Others.

Get Discount At @

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global basil seed market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Basil Seed Market, By Type



Sweet Basil Seed

Holy Basil Seed

Scented Basil Seed Purple Basil Seed

Global Basil Seed Market, By Application



Cultivation Basil Seeds Medicinal Basil Seeds

Global Basil Seed Market, By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Store

Specialty Stores Others

Global Basil Seed Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Online Nursery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Flowering Plants, Shrubs, Vegetable Seeds, Indoor Plants, Air-Purifying Plants, Others), By End User (B2B, B2C), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Premium Potting Soil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soil without Fertilizer, Soil with Fertilizer), By Product (All-purpose Potting Soil, Lawn & Garden Soil, Professional Potting Soil), By Application (Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, Lawn & Landscaping), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Herbicides Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Category (Synthetic Herbicides, Bioherbicides), By Mode of Action (Non-Selective, Selective), By Crop Type (Pulses & Oilseeds, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Sulphur Fertilizers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sulphates, Elemental Sulphur, Liquid Sulphur Fertilizers), By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application Method (Band, Broadcast, Seed Row, Foliar, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter