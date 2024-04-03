Education Minister Visits Al Hidayah School For People With Special Needs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi yesterday visited Al-Hidayah School for People with Special Needs in Al-Sakhama.

This visit coincides with the celebration of World Autism Awareness Day, which reflects the continuous care that the Ministry gives to caring for students with special educational needs and requirements.

During the visit, the Minister met with school officials about the academic programs and activities specifically designed to develop the skills of students with autism, stressing the importance of their effective integration into society and ensuring their access to equal educational opportunities.

Ways to develop education tailored to them were also discussed, noting the importance of permanent cooperation between the Ministry and other educational institutions in achieving this goal.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Minister thanked the school administration and its staff for their distinguished efforts in enriching a supportive and motivating educational environment for students, expressing her appreciation for their role in enhancing awareness about autism and the importance of social inclusion for all students with special educational needs.