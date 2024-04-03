Capstreet-Backed Surgical Notes Names Dominic Brignola As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Notes (“Surgical Notes” or the“Company”), a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, today announced that healthcare finance veteran Dominic (Nick) Brignola has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Surgical Notes is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.



Mr. Brignola joins Surgical Notes from R1 RCM, a revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems, and physician groups, where he was Senior Vice President, Finance, Operations. Previously, he was Vice President, Finance at Solera Holdings, and Vice President, Finance and Treasury, at Caris Life Sciences. Mr. Brignola holds a B.S. in Business Logistics from Penn State University and an MBA from Louisiana State University.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick to the Company,” said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer of Surgical Notes.“We believe his knowledge of the financial side of healthcare, combined with his demonstrated experience in leading cross-functional teams, will be an asset to Surgical Notes as we develop and implement new business solutions.”

“I look forward to bringing my 25 years of strategic and operational experience in finance to Surgical Notes,” said Mr. Brignola.“Having spent my career primarily in healthcare, I understand the increased pressures healthcare professionals face today, and I'm eager to contribute to the Company's mission of providing innovative technology solutions for the ASC industry.”

“We welcome Nick to the larger Capstreet team and believe his industry insights will help both Surgical Notes and its customers drive efficient financial and operational execution across their businesses,” said Capstreet Managing Partner Neil Kallmeyer.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is a national revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit .

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, .

