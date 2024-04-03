Hcltech, Google Cloud Launches Initiative To Scale 'Gemini' To Global Firms

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) HCLTech on Wednesday announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to create industry solutions and drive business value with the tech giant's multimodal large language Artificial Intelligence (AI) model 'Gemini'.

With this, HCLTech will enable 25,000 engineers on Gemini for Google Cloud to help mutual clients innovate and optimise their businesses with GenAI.

"This collaboration will bring to market HCLTech's innovative GenAI solutions using Google's most capable and scalable Gemini models. We believe this helps us to bring even more value to global enterprises through the company's differentiated portfolio," C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that it will enhance the recently-launched HCLTech AI Force platform with Gemini's advanced code completion and summarisation capabilities, which will allow engineers to generate code, remediate issues and accelerate the delivery time and quality of software projects for clients.

"By enabling 25,000 engineers on Google Cloud's latest generative AI technology, HCLTech can provide the expertise and technical skills that clients need to successfully deploy and manage GenAI projects at scale," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

HCLTech will also use Gemini models to strengthen and expand the portfolio of industry solutions built out of its dedicated Cloud Native Labs and AI Labs, which focus on accelerating client innovation and are staffed by leading AI experts and engineers, the company said.

Both labs will enable clients to better scope, manage and refine GenAI projects on Google Cloud's infrastructure.