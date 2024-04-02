Taiwan Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: 'Strongest Quake In 25 Years' Hits Taipei Hundred Trapped, Tsunami Threat Passed

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A very strong earthquake of magnitude 7.7 rocked Taiwan's capital Taipei on Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings for the island as well as parts of southern Japan to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 18 kilometres (11 miles) south of Taiwan's Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 km of Taipei's Seismology Centre told international media that the earthquake was \"the strongest in 25 years\".Check the latest updates on this big story at Mint's Liveblog:
MENAFN02042024007365015876ID1108051646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.