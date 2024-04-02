Delhi`s Head Minister sentenced to prison over money laundering case

(MENAFN) An Indian court has ordered Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to be remanded to judicial custody until April 15 in connection with a money laundering case. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over allegations related to the sale of liquor licenses and receiving kickbacks from private vendors. Following the court's ruling, Kejriwal was transferred to the high-security Tihar jail in the country's capital, where he will remain for the next two weeks.



During the latest court hearing, the ED asserted that Kejriwal was uncooperative and had refused to provide passwords to his digital devices, suggesting a lack of cooperation with the agency's investigation. The ED hinted at the possibility of seeking an extension of Kejriwal's custody. This development unfolds just days before the commencement of general elections in India, where millions of eligible voters are set to cast their ballots between April 19 and June 1.



Kejriwal and the AAP have vehemently denied all charges, characterizing his arrest as a "political conspiracy." Notably, other senior leaders of the AAP, including former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, and former Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, are also detained in the same jail. While Sisodia and Singh are held in connection with the same case as Kejriwal, Jain faces charges in a separate money laundering case.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108047559