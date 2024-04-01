JAF Carries Out Eight Airdrops Of Aid Into Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with five other countries, on Monday carried out eight airdrops on the northern Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, one aircraft from the UAE, three aircraft from the US, one aircraft from Germany, and one aircraft from the UK.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El-Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7.

The JAF has conducted 66 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 126 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.