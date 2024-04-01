Thai Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Thai Airways resumed daily flights between Bangkok (BKK) and Colombo (CMB), Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

Resuming its operations, the first flight arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Monday.

The passengers were warmly welcomed with Sri Lanka Tea Board sponsored English Tea Shop gift packs, followed by a traditional Kandyan dance performance organised by Sri Lanka Tourism.

Paitoon Mahapannaporn, Ambassador of Thailand to Sri Lanka, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Eng. Athula Galketiya, chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, and other senior officials of AASL attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)



