Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) Receives $150,000 Grant From Keybank In Support Of Environmental Programs

(MENAFN- 3BL) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 1, 2024 /3BL/ - KeyBank announced a $150,000 grant to Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) to support its environmental programs. Specifically, it will enable RCAC to improve low-income, rural communities' access to safe, affordable drinking water and to mitigate the effects of climate change on their quality of life.

RCAC works with rural water, wastewater, and solid waste systems to make them sustainable and directs its services to small, low-income rural and Indigenous communities.

“Access to clean drinking water is a fundamental human right, which extends to every corner of our rural communities. At KeyBank our goal is to help our communities thrive and with this grant, we're nurturing hope, health, and resilience,” said Lori McCaffrey, President of KeyBank's Alaska Market and Commercial Banking Sales Leader.“It's up to all of us to work together to build a sustainable future for all by safeguarding our environment, and we salute the work that RCAC does."

“We are incredibly grateful for KeyBank Foundation's support for our environmental work,” said Ari Neumann, RCAC Chief Impact & Policy Officer.“This grant will deepen our work with rural and Indigenous communities as they meet the challenges to provide safe and affordable drinking water.”

About RCAC

RCAC partners with rural and Indigenous communities to achieve their vision and well-being through technical assistance, training, financial resources, and advocacy. RCAC serves rural communities in 13 western states and western Pacific islands. Services are available to communities with populations of fewer than 50,000, other nonprofit groups, tribal organizations, farmworkers, colonias and other specific populations. RCAC staff provides direct services in program areas including affordable housing, environmental services, economic development, and lending. To learn more about RCAC, visit .

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.