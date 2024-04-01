Roshan Group reveals modern 'Al-Manar' project in Makkah Al-Mukarramah

(MENAFN) Roshan Group, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has unveiled its latest venture, the "Al-Manar" project, marking the group's fifth integrated mixed-use community and its inaugural development in the revered city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah. Spanning an expansive area of 2.5 million square meters, the project's first phase will encompass 4,149 housing units, designed to accommodate over 17,000 residents. Notably, "Al-Manar" boasts a strategic and central location at the western gateway of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, positioned between the city's historic and contemporary highways that connect it to Jeddah.



Positioned a mere 20-minute drive from the revered Grand Mosque, and less than an hour's journey from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, "Al-Manar" offers residents a convenient and accessible location, coupled with a contemporary lifestyle experience. The project is envisioned to cater to the diverse needs of its residents, offering a comprehensive range of residential units and an array of amenities and services aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all family members.



The inaugural phase of the development will feature an extensive selection of residential options, complemented by a host of facilities and services, including a sprawling regional mall, eight neighborhood commercial centers, and an integrated business complex. This multifaceted approach aims to create a vibrant and self-sustaining community, fostering a sense of belonging and convenience for its residents.



As the latest addition to Roshan Group's portfolio of prestigious developments, "Al-Manar" embodies the company's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality projects that contribute to the social and economic development of the Kingdom. With its prime location, modern amenities, and diverse offerings, "Al-Manar" is poised to redefine urban living in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, setting a new standard for integrated communities in the region.

