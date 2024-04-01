Sailor Launches Eid Al-Fitr Collection

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Sailor brings its Sailor Eid Ethnic Serene, Sailor Eid Festive Spotlight and Sailor Eid Smart Wear collections to meet the needs of fashionistas this Eid.

Sailor offers a selection of Ethnic Serene collections, including men's Punjabi, Kabli, Punjabi suits, women's Salwar suits, two-pieces and Kurtis.

Men's Punjabi clothing can be found in jacquard and dobby designs in different premium fabrics like Pima cotton, Giza cotton, soft cotton and rayon to maintain a fashionable and elegant look all day long.

Also, Sailor has highly prioritised choosing the most comfortable fabrics for women's dresses, which include premium silk, wrinkle-resistant chiffon and luxurious cotton.

The Eid collection's attractiveness can be attributed to contemporary motifs, which include Moroccan art, calligraphy, geometric patterns, floral designs and other digital print media also crafted using handwork, embroidery, decorative needlework, screen and block print, sequin work along with range of colours.

With the Sailor Eid Festive Spotlight Collection, customers can wear a classy outfit that will make them stand out at parties and gatherings. Men's Punjabi suits, kurtas with various patterns, premium kurta suits, gowns for women, kurti suits, salwar suits and luxurious party wear in various patterns are among this collection.

The Eid festive spotlight collection has been created using luxurious designs, lightweight soft shiny fabrics and fine craftsmanship, with a focus on the luxurious appearance, comfort, and weather.

Customers have always been enthusiastic about Sailor's Family Collection. The Eid family collection, along with the couple collection, father-son collection, and mother-daughter collection, has become more prominent among other collections.

Salwar kameez, frocks, Kurtis, tops, Kaftan, lehenga sets, top-sets, skirts, party frocks, tops, koti sets, and palazzos can also be found here for little girls. Small boys' clothing arrangement comprises Punjabi clothes in different colours, half-sleeved shirts, and fotuas. Also, patterns, comfortable fabrics, and colours are what children's clothing focuses on.

Apart from this, slim/loose fit casual shirts, ethnic shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, denims and various types of pants for boys and tops, Kurtis, kaftans etc for girls are available in the category of Sailor Eid Smart Wear collection. The Eid collection of Sailor can be purchased nationwide at all outlets and online.