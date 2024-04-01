Behold China's Consumer Paradise

The“Haidilao experience” has now percolated throughout China's retail sector. It is now common for malls to devote multiple floors to restaurants, each one crawling over the next trying to differentiate themselves with splashy interiors and creative touch.

Barbers offer hot tea and fruit plates to waiting patrons. Bank receptionists instruct customers on how to use new automated kiosks, ushering the old and the dense to live tellers while serving tea and biscuits.

Bath houses pamper families with hot spring tubs, saunas, massages, tearooms and buffets. The“Haidilao experience” – to envelop customers from entry to exit in a warm embrace of attention – has become the new consumer benchmark. And, of course, no tipping.

In my Hong Kong finance days, I would implore every talented young Hong Konger to take his or her career north – to do time on the mainland. If not, I warned, they would over time feel progressively more boxed-in in their own city. For whatever reason, I never had a taker.

I am now surprised to hear that young Hong Kongers are crossing the border on weekends like herds of migrating wildebeest. They swarm into Shenzhen's restaurants, hair salons and bath houses to experience a level of service that was never available in Hong Kong at prices affordable to underpaid and checked-out youth. Evidently, Shenzhen's restaurants and hair salons have greater pull than career advancement – who knew?





And travel in China. Oh God, the travel. Remember Euro-rail summer backpacking around the continent in highspeed rail, staying in wretched youth hostels, ogling the young lovelies, totally paranoid of pickpockets?

China is Euro-rail on steroids. Faster, cheaper, with more to see, better accommodations and zero safety concerns. You like bright lights, big city? Zip down from Beijing to Shanghai ($92), then make forays into Hanzhou ($10) and Suzhou ($6).

Spicy food? Now go west through Wuhan ($49) to Chongqing ($39) and onto Chengdu ($13). Want to Zen out in Shangri-La? Go south to Guizhou ($42). Stay awhile in a mountain village then go west to Lijiang or Dali ($50) in Yunnan.

Choice of accommodations ranges from $20/night youth hostels to $500/night rooms at the Park Hyatt resort in Sanya during peak season. The trendiest accommodations these days are boutique hotels or Airbnb-type rentals managed by resort operators.

Competition is fierce. Expect free pickup to and from the airport, welcome drinks, a bottle of wine and a professional photo shoot at a splashily decorated boutique beachfront hotel with gimmicky voice-activated room controls ($350 per night during peak season in Sanya). Offseason in Beidaihe, an equally beautiful two-bedroom dog-friendly vacation home rental can be had for $110/night.

Sanya's beach paradise hotels. Picture: Author Supplied

Don't like trains? China has 5.3-meter paved roads (versus 5.2-meter in the US) accessing every corner of the country. Barrel down brand-new highways in whatever kind of motor conveyance you like. There are over a million EV chargers in China (versus 160,000 in the US). The putrid American tradition of RV'ing is now all the rage in China. So is the glorious American tradition of the chopper, with its full regalia of leather, tattoos and bottom rocker insignia.

China offers the widest selection of personal vehicles in the world. About 5-10% of Chinese are certifiably crazy, in line with world averages. But in China, that amounts to 70-140 million people, enough to make a market for anything. Every make and model from every corner of the world can be found on China's highways from the usual suspects to Italian supercars to Ford F150s to Jeep Wranglers to Triumph Motorcycles.

Then there is the explosion of Chinese EVs blinged out with feature-itis which an old car guy like yours truly struggles to keep up with. The topical new Xiaomi SU7 offers a top-of-the-line Max version that goes zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.78 seconds, has a range of 800 kilometers and costs $40,000 (versus 3.1 seconds, 640 kilometers and $75,000 for Tesla's Model S).



Are you a shopper? With Shein as prelude, Americans are now stupefied by Temu. Those are just tendrils folks. Imagine what the shopping is like at its beating heart source. People, it's all made in China – whether it's a $250 pair of PowerBeats Pro earbuds, $55 Xiaomis or a $7.65 as yet generic version sold directly by a contract factory's retail side operation. The generic earbuds sound no different and have longer battery life than premium versions.

Savvy shoppers can play this game for every consumer product imaginable. Carbon fiber road bikes are now all over Beijing. You can pay $10,000 or more and build a no-apologies Trek frame/Shimano components ride. There are, however, shops all over the city that will build you a custom racing bike with equivalent Chinese parts (e.g. Elves frame, L-Twoo components) for well under $3,000.



While American tech platforms spent the last decade shoring up their monopolies, China dismantled Alibaba and Tencent's empires. Is it any wonder that competitors for Amazon and Meta emerged from China and not the US?

While the US Congress has TikTok in its sights (and Shein and Temu have already drawn scrutiny), consumers in China will continue to be spoiled for choice with cutthroat competition between Alibaba, JD and PingDuoDuo in e-commerce and WeChat, Bytedance, Xiaohongshu and Bilibili in social media.