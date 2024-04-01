               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Behold China's Consumer Paradise


4/1/2024 12:05:45 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) 'Cause we are living in a material world

And I am a material girl

You know that we are living in a material world

And I am a material girl

– Madonna

China is now the greatest consumer paradise the world has ever known. Before anyone gets all bent out of shape, let us first define what we will be talking about in this piece.

We will not attempt to figure out how much is being consumed, who is consuming, who is not consuming, the growth rate of consumption, consumption's share of GDP nor whether consumption patterns are morally or ethically virtuous.

Nor will we wax sanctimonious about the plight of sweatshop workers, migrant delivery men or whether ethnic“slaves” are or are not driving cotton harvesters in Xinjiang.

We just care about shopping. And eating. And drinking. And traveling. And clubbing. And KTV. But we do want value for money. We are not writing this for Saudi princes who have Monte Carlo to race their Bugattis. This is for the rest of us.

Aspirational influencer girls, flexing their swag, showing off their drip and being baddies (on a budget) for their incel followers. Gadget freaks addicted to the latest gizmo that takes spectacular aerial videos, mops the floor or scoots through city streets in eerie silence without breaking the bank. Foodies with hundreds of restaurant choices within walking distance and thousands within shared bike delivery distance.




Chinese foodies are spoiled for choice. Image: Author Supplied

We are not talking about the countryside, although it can be nice in many places. We are talking about first-tier cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), the new first-tier cities (Chengdu, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Nanjing, Tianjin, Suzhou, Xi'an, Changsha, Shenyang, Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Dongguan, Ningbo), almost all second-tier cities (there are a few stinkers like Shijiazhuang and Baoding) and cool, quirky third-tier cities (Sanya, Qinghuandao, Lijiang, Dali, etc).

The first thing to understand about this consumer paradise is that service in China is now second to none – and we mean you Japan! This applies to everything, from restaurants, to e-commerce platforms, to hairdressers, to banks, to airlines. But this isn't Japanese service with lots of bowing, scraping and artisanal attention to detail. This is the Haidilao model – industrialized customer service scaled for the masses.

The happiest place in China must be inside Haidilao hotpot restaurants. The mid-priced (US$16 per person) restaurant chain singlehandedly raised the bar for all retail service in China. Customers are ushered through the“Haidilao experience” – a balletically choreographed cascade of thoughtfulness.

Waiting areas have an onsite manicurist, a supervised child playpen, masseuses, table games, shoeshine machine and snacks. Bathrooms are spotless, smell of incense and have bum-washing toilets. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, cotton swabs and lotion are provided by the sink.

Bins for coats are under the table. Warm towels are dispensed shortly after seating. Solo diners are provided a large plush companion. Chefs come to your table to twirl dough into long spinning circular ribbons of noodles. Costumed performers emerge at unexpected intervals to entertain the kids.




Good times at the dinner table. Photo: Author supplied

