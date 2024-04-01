Anupam Kher Shares Glimpse From His Upcoming Directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’ Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has returned to directing films after 22 years with his upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great', has shared a glimpse from the set before starting the shoot.

Anupam took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip of the entire cast and crew reciting the Ganesh aarti before starting the shoot of the film.

Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara was seen alongside the camera while the rest did the puja.

On his 69th birthday, the National Award-winning actor announced his next directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

He made his directorial debut with 2002 film 'Om Jai Jagadish' starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Without divulging much, Anupam had shared that the upcoming film is a musical story of passion, courage and innocence.

Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani came onboard for the film.

Anupam had shared a video of himself in the recording with the 'Naatu Naatu' composer doodling on his MIDI keyboard.

'Tanvi The Great' is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.