Bengaluru News: Bannerghatta Road Section To Close For One Year Starting Today. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru: To facilitate the construction work of the Lakkasandra Underground Metro station, the Bannerghatta main road will be closed from the MICO signal up to Anepalya Junction for one year starting from Monday its statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said traffic moving on Bannerghatta Main Road intending to reach Anepalya Junction will have to take a right turn at the MICO signal to reach Adugodi signal via BOSCH link road and take a left Read: Telangana deals with acute water shortage as reservoirs dry up amid Bengaluru water crisis; What's behind this drought?“Traffic from Dairy Circle towards Shanthinagar to take left at 7th Main Road of Wilson Garden. The public are requested to make note of the above changes and cooperate in this regard,” it added reported by The Hindu citing metro officials, construction is currently underway on the Pink Line underground metro station. As part of Phase 2 of the project, Reach 6 of the line spans from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, covering a total distance of 21.26 km and encompassing 18 stations Read: Bengaluru water crisis: Chiranjeevi shares conservation tips, says 'eco-friendly houses, recharge wells can...'This includes an elevated section stretching 7.50 km with six stations from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, as well as an underground section spanning 13.76 km with 12 stations from Diary Circle to Nagavara, the report noted Pink Line is anticipated to commence operations in 2025, as per the BMRCL.

Commuters have further expressed traffic irregularities, and said,“Already, Bannerghatta Road is choked during the peak hour due to the ongoing metro construction. With the closure near Lakkasandra for metro construction, it will be very difficult to navigate Bannerghatta, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden and surrounding roads,” Supreeth Kumar, a regular commuter on the stretch told TH.(With inputs from PTI)

