Sejal Jaiswal Joins TV Show ‘Krishna Mohini’ Cast, To Play Fashion Designer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Sejal Jaiswal, who has worked in shows such as 'Yeh Dil Mange More' and 'Dating in the Dark', has joined the cast of upcoming TV show titled 'Krishna Mohini', starring Debattama Saha and Fahmaan Khan.

Confirming the news, Sejal said: "Yes I'm part of the show, but can't reveal much details as of now. I'm excited to make my TV comeback after six months. I was in the last part of 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2'. Post which I was shooting for a web series, 'Crimes Aaj Kal'. Meanwhile, I'm also collaborating on music videos and a few ads. I'm happy to join this TV show."

A source close to the show informed: "Sejal will be seen playing the role of a fashion designer in the show. She is most gorgeous, young and beautiful.”

The source added that she has a“prominent role”

“It's a strong character, who happens to be Fahmaan's younger sister, Abhishek Soni's wife in the show. It's a positive and prominent role."