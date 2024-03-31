Throwback Food Festival Celebrates Mideast, South Asia Culinary Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ongoing Throwback Food Festival at the Old Mina Port is a nostalgic celebration of Qatar, the Middle East and South Asia culinary heritage, offering visitors a taste of the past amid the vibrant atmosphere of Ramadan.

From Iftar to Suhoor, hundreds of people flock to the event daily to indulge in a feast of flavours.

Organised by Qatar Tourism, the inaugural edition of the festival offers daily entertainment for the whole family and will continue until April 10.

The venue, adorned with traditional lighting and tapestries, pays homage to Qatar's rich heritage, adding to the cultural ambiance of Ramadan.

During this holy month, visitors can explore over 15 restaurants at the Throwback Food Festival, each offering cuisines that evoke memories of childhood and heritage, particularly from the Middle East and South Asia.

Exclusive eateries such as Popeye, Sidheeque Juice Stall, and Omar Al Khayam serve a diverse array of dishes, inviting guests to savour the flavours of yesteryears.

Other participating restaurants include Beirut Restaurant, Hargeisa, Al Zarka scene, Orange kiosk, Baradat Saida, Rex Restaurant, Shujaa Restaurant, Stearling, and Pakistan Sweets.

“Set against the storied backdrop of the Old Mina District, this festival is a heartfelt homage to the enduring traditions that have woven the fabric of our communal heritage. Don't miss the chance to spend time with family and friends, sampling a variety of cuisines from local restaurants,” Qatar Tourism said.

The Peninsula, during the weekend visit to the festival, witnessed the joy and camaraderie among attendees, with Qataris and expatriates alike relishing the festive atmosphere and diverse culinary offerings.

For Charles, a visitor from the United Kingdom, the festival provided a unique opportunity to experience traditional Ramadan festivities.

“As an expatriate, we get to experience the culinary traditions of the past in one place, offering a delightful insight into the culture of this beautiful country,” he shared.

“This is my first time doing fasting and we went here for the Iftar cannon first, then straight ahead to the Throwback Food Festival.”

Heya, from Syria, praised the festival for creating a sense of community and friendship.

“It's a wonderful experience to connect with locals and people from different backgrounds.

“My family and I have enjoyed meeting new friends, while the children have had a great time playing and exploring the festival grounds,” she said.

The Throwback Food Festival will continue to delight visitors daily, offering a culinary journey from dusk until dawn.

In addition to the Throwback Food Festival, several other Ramadan events are lined up across the country in the remaining weeks of the holy month.

These include the Ramadan Fair at Souq Al Wakra Hotel until April 8, AlMaraya's Ramadan Bazaar at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) until April 1, Ramadan Msheireb until April 8, and Ramadan Nights at Hyatt Plaza until April 13, among others.