Alaaeldin Strike Helps Gharafa Go Level With Sadd

Al Gharafa went level with leaders Al Sadd in the Expo Stars League after Ahmed Alaaeldin's strike helped them beat Al Arabi 1-0 on Saturday.

The Qatari striker struck in the 48th minute at the Al Thumama Stadium, which took Gharafa to 40 points, the same as Al Sadd – who are in action today against bottom-placed Al Markhiya. Arabi – were reduced to 10 men after Simo Keddari in the 75th minute – are fifth in the table.

In the other match last night, Al Wakrah are three points of the lead after a 5-1 rout of Qatar SC in the Expo Stars League on Saturday. Yohan Boli had given Qatar SC lead in the 26th minute but Wakrah hit back in the second half in style.

Ayoub Assal netted an equaliser in the 52nd minute before a brace each from Gelson Dala (68th and 71st minute) and Mohamed Benyettou (77th and 88th minute) sealed an impressive win for Wakrah. Qatar are languishing 10th, two points off relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan and Al Duhail will be up against each other today at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Duhail had achieved victory in the last round by defeating Al Shamal 3-1 after a series of disappointing results in the previous rounds, which led to a recent state of loss of confidence for some players.

On the other hand, Al Rayyan did not achieve victory in their last two matches as they drew 2-2 with Umm Salal. They also suffered a 0-3 loss to Al Gharafa.

Al Rayyan occupy fourth place in the standings with 32 points, while defending champion Al Duhail are in sixth place with 22 points.

