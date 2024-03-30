Explosion Hits Indonesia's Military Complex Near Jakarta

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, March 31 (IANS) An explosion rocked a military complex near Indonesia's capital city Jakarta and casualties have not been reported, an officer told local media.

Spokesperson of the Indonesian Army, Kristomei Sianturi, said the blast occurred at 18:30 p.m. local time on Saturday in a military ammunition warehouse situated in Ciangsana village in Bogor regency, West Java province, around seven km away from the eastern border of Jakarta.

The spokesperson added that fire brigades have been deployed but were not able to approach the explosion site yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sianturi said that residents living near the warehouse have been evacuated to safer areas. Casualties or injuries are still unknown, he said.