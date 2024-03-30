Mykolaiv Receives 12 New Passenger Buses Thanks To Denmark

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With financial support from the Danish government, Mykolaiv received 12 new passenger buses from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"12 new buses for Mykolaiv residents - these are the results of cooperation with Denmark. Mykolaivpastrans received all the buses under a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). Transport for Mykolaiv was funded by the Danish government," the mayor wrote.

He clarified that the city began receiving buses in December 2023, and by the end of March, as promised by the manufacturer, all 12 had arrived.

As reported, the transfer of buses is part of a cooperation project between the Mykolaiv City Council and the Danish government aimed at upgrading the technical composition of the city's public transport. The project was implemented with the technical support of the United Nations and funding from the Kingdom of Denmark.

