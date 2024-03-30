BJP’S Jugal Kishore Sharma Files Papers For Jammu-Reasi Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 30 (IANS) Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP candidate for the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha constituency, has filed his nomination papers.

Accompanied by scores of jubilant supporters, Sharma reached the office of the district election officer (DEO) to file his papers on Saturday.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Services and Sports, Anurag Thakur and Ravinder Raina, BJP J&K unit president accompanied Sharma to the DEO's office.

Sharma is seeking re-election from this constituency for the third consecutive term.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from this constituency in 2014 and 2019.

The constituency goes to vote on April 26.