Congress Will Split In K’Taka After LS Polls: Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Congress will split in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha elections as the party is unable to find suitable candidates and has given the tickets to family members of the ministers.

“Congres will get divided within three months in Karnataka after Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take oath as the Prime Minister for the third time,” he told media persons.

Bommai said that dynasty politics has been a hallmark of Congress but this time giving more tickets to the kith and kin of the ministers is for a different reason.

“The high command had asked ten ministers to contest the parliamentary polls but they were not confident that they would win. When the central leaders asked them to suggest suitable candidates, they got the tickets for their sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and brother. This would not benefit the party as the voters have decided to vote for PM Modi,” Bommai said.

He said that he would decide on March 31 when to file the nomination as the Lok Sabha candidate. Since he is also a star campaigner for the party, he would campaign in a few constituencies and also in the second phase of polling.

On Srirangapatna Congress MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda's mocking the admission of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to hospital for heart surgery, Bommai said Ramesh Bandisiddegowda is not a doctor and it is right to drag the health issue into politics.

“There is proof of Kumaraswamy undergoing treatment in Chennai. In politics, the fight must be on political grounds and not on personal grounds. The MLA has a good relationship with Kumaraswamy and personal issues must not be brought into politics,” Bommai said.