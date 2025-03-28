NCP To Organise Events Celebrating 65Th Anniversary Of 'United Maharashtra'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Friday that it has organised a slew of programmes to celebrate the 65th anniversary of 'United Maharashtra', party sources said.

According to the State party President and MP Sunil Tatkare, the month of May will be celebrated as 'Maharashtra Festival'.

A meeting was held on Friday at the party's state office to plan the event.

Tatkare said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, born at Shivneri, symbolises pride for the entire nation, and his coronation happened at the Raigad Fort.

The valiant achievements of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with the social equality movements led by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, and B.R. Ambedkar, and Maharashtra's spiritual heritage of saints, will be highlighted through various programmes organised by the NCP, he added.

After the three-day event in Mumbai, the celebrations will extend to Vidarbha (at Bapuji's ashram in Wardha), Marathwada (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), and later to Pune and Nashik, he said.

"On May 1, 1960, after the supreme sacrifice of 106 martyrs, the late Yashwantrao Chavan laid the foundation of 'United Maharashtra' at the historic Shivaji Park. On May 1, 2025, Maharashtra will complete 65 years of its formation, and the NCP is planning to commemorate the milestone uniquely," Tatkare added.

The month will witness several key highlights, including remembering those who sacrificed for the Maharashtra movement, the contribution of various folk artists, the historic Nagpur Agreement led by Yashwantrao Chavan, and the inclusion of Marathwada from the Nizam's rule into Maharashtra, he said.

"Over the past 65 years, Maharashtra has made remarkable progress, and this festival will celebrate the distinct cultures, thoughts, and contributions of people from all regions. The event structure will be finalised soon and culminate in a grand three-day celebration in Mumbai," Tatkare added.