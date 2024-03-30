Turkey Visa For Vietnam, Pakistan, Jamaica, Australian And Solomon Island Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY VISA FOR VIETNAM CITIZENS

Citizens of Vietnam are required to obtain a visa in order to enter the country, as Vietnam is not included in the list of countries exempt from visa requirements. Vietnamese citizens and residents who are considering a brief trip to Turkey can submit their visa applications via the internet. The Turkish government is presently granting electronic visas to people from more than 100 nations, which includes Vietnam. The Turkish government introduced the e-Visa, an electronic travel authorization, in 2013. Individuals with Turkish e-Visas are allowed to enter Turkey for tourism or business purposes. Vietnamese nationals have the option to acquire an e-Tourist Visa, which falls under the category of a Turkish e-Visa. The visa is effective for 180 days from the entry date and permits Vietnamese citizens to remain in the nation for a maximum of 30 days on a single entry. Travelers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. The visa application form for Turkey is simple. You can apply for a Turkey visa from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet-connected device.







TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF VIETNAM



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR SOLOMON ISLAND CITIZENS

Turkey possesses a diverse cultural and historical background, along with stunning natural scenery that will amaze new visitors. Numerous people from Solomon Islands have a desire to travel to Turkey in the coming years in order to experience the welcoming locals, stunning scenery and impressive architecture, as well as take a hot air balloon ride over the captivating countryside. Residents traveling to the Solomon Islands from Turkey need to get a visa since the country is not included in Turkey's list of visa-free countries. The Turkey e-Visa was initially introduced by the Turkish government in 2013. This travel document can be acquired online by residents from over 100 countries in order to enter Turkey. The Turkish e-visa remains valid for 180 days starting from the day of arrival. As a result, travelers can enter Turkey at any time during that period. Visitors from the Solomon Islands can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days and can only enter the nation once. Solomon Island nationals can visit Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or short-term business trips with a Turkey tourist visa. Other types of visas, such as work and student visas, necessitate contacting the Turkey Embassy in Solomon Islands. Citizens of the Solomon Islands can apply for a Turkish visa from the Solomon Islands or from any location with an internet connection.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR JAMAICA CITIZENS

Jamaicans looking to travel to Turkey can now easily request a Turkey e-Visa via the internet. In contrast to certain nations, Jamaica is not granted an exception from visa regulations; nevertheless, the Turkish authorities have streamlined the procedure for Jamaicans. This e-visa permits multiple visits to Turkey for a maximum of 90 days per trip within a 180-day period starting from the entry date. Jamaicans have access to a simple e-Visa application process, allowing them to easily obtain a visa for travel, business, transit, or medical purposes. Bid farewell to the traditional“sticker visa” and welcome a quicker and more effective method of gaining entry into Turkey. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. This is possible thanks to the electronic visa system that this country has recently activated. The Turkey visa application form is simple. Citizens of Jamaica can apply for a visa to Turkey from anywhere in the world as long as you have a device with an internet connection.

Turkish Visa Requirements for Citizens of Jamaica



Passport: this is a mandatory document when you travel, so you cannot forget about it. Plus, you'll have to scan the information page once you apply online.

E-mail address: your Turkey eVisa will be linked to your passport electronically, but we always recommend having a copy just in case. That's why you have to offer a valid email address, to receive the PDF file and other important tips via email inbox. Means of payment: before submitting your application, you'll have to pay for your visa. You can do that using a credit or a debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do nowadays, you can use that too.

Turkey Visa for Australian Citizens

Australians are required to get a visa in order to visit Turkey. Australians who are preparing for a holiday or work trip to Turkey need to start by submitting an application for a Turkey e-Visa through the online platform. To get approval for this travel permit, applicants need to fulfill the criteria for the Turkey e-Visa for Australians. Australia is among around 100 nations eligible to obtain a Turkey e-Visa through an online application, which permits Australian passport holders to enter Turkey without needing to go to a Turkish embassy or consulate. The eVisa program was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey in 2013. Australian citizens can stay for a maximum of 90 days under this allowance. The Australian citizens can obtain the Turkish Electronic Visa (e-Visa) online as a travel permit. This is the fastest and most direct way to get permission to enter Turkey. During this time, it can be used for numerous entrances as well as transit via Turkey. As the Turkey e-Visa is electronically linked to the applicant's Australian passport once approved, the same passport must be presented upon entry into Turkey. The eVisa system allows Australians to apply for an Essential Entry Permit in minutes. There is no need to go to the embassy when applying for Turkey visa online from Australia. Australian eVisa applicants are not required to present any documents in person at the Turkish Embassy. All information is transmitted electronically.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Australian citizens



A valid Australian passport valid for 150 days beyond the date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey visa fees. A valid Email address to receive the visa approval and other notifications in their Inbox.

TURKEY VISA FOR PAKISTAN CITIZENS

Before traveling to Turkey, Pakistani passport holders should think about obtaining a tourist visa in advance and arranging their travel itinerary, accommodations, and lodging. Pakistanis must obtain a visa when traveling to Turkey as their country is not included in the list of countries allowed to enter visa-free. Due to the new visa, entering Turkey has become much easier for Pakistanis compared to previous conditions. The online visa for Turkey, which was introduced in 2013 as either single-entry or multiple entry, enables visitors to stay in the country for either 30 or 90 days based on their nationality. A Turkey e-Visa is typically valid for just 180 days starting from its issuance date. The Turkish e-Visa, implemented in place of the old sticker visa, aims to simplify the visa application process and reduce the time spent by travelers on obtaining visas and entering Turkey. Citizens who plan to visit Turkey for leisure or business (trade) can apply for an e-Visa. Those who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must make an application through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Pakistanis can easily apply for the Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online form. The Turkish e-Visa can be completed using a mobile device, computer or tablet. All Pakistani applicants need is an internet connection and their passport number at hand.

VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF PAKISTAN



A valid passport – The only passport requirement for obtaining a Turkey visa from Pakistan is to have a Pakistani passport that is valid for at least 3 months from the date of entry into Turkey.

An email address – A valid email address is mandatory in order for applicants to receive news about the status of their Turkish electronic visa and its eventual approval. A payment method – Finally, a valid form of payment, such as a debit card or credit card, is required to pay for the visa fee.