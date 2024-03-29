Sony Electronics Delivers Firmware Updates Including C2PA Compliancy As A Next Step To Ensure Authenticity Of Images

(MENAFN- Mid-East) More than 45 Updates for the Alpha 1, Alpha 9 III, Alpha 7S III, and Alpha 7 IV will also improve Shooting Functions and Workflow.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Today, Sony delivers the highly

anticipated firmware updates for the Alpha 1 (Ver. 2.00), Alpha 7S III (Ver. 3.00), Alpha 7 IV (Ver. 3.00), and after April 2024, the Alpha 9 III (Ver.2.00). The update contains some of Sony's most impactful technology, including Camera Authenticity Solution, the proprietary in-camera digital signature and C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) format support 1 . Together, these tools will make it possible for news agencies to ensure theauthenticity of images, contributing to industry efforts to protect creators, and society from fake imagery.

Additionally, the firmware updates include many requested features to improve everyday

use. The update evolves shooting functions and post-shooting workflow and brings

advanced movie features like breathing compensation. It also includes new remote-control

capabilities, new features for professional applications, and expanded access to cloud

services applications.

Camera Authenticity Solution:

Last year, Sony announced its commitment to developing technology in its cameras to aid in the fight against manipulated imagery and AI-generated fakes. The severity of this issue is only increasing and it's a complex problem that requires the focus and attention of our entire industry.

One critical part of the solution is making more Sony cameras C2PA compliant. C2PA is a

Joint Development Foundation project, where Sony is a steering committee member. C2PA

aims to develop an end-to-end open technical standard to provide publishers, creators and

consumers with opt-in, flexible ways to understand the authenticity, and provenance of

different types of media. The C2PA is a standards-setting body that will develop technical

specifications on content provenance and authentication by certifying the source and history of media content. With this firmware update, the authenticity information embedded on images from Alpha 1, Alpha 9 III, Alpha 7S III, and Alpha 7 IV can be maintained from capture through publication. This provides professional photographers with the ability to preserve their digital signature from the camera, while tracking the editing history throughout revisions.

Another critical component of the solution is Sony's in-camera digital signature technology

that signs images in real-time. This new feature certifies the authenticity of an image at the

point of capture and creates a 'digital birth certificate' that is retained throughout revisions.

The signature contains metadata including 3D-depth information captured through the

proprietary technology in the image sensor developed by Sony. This depth information can

show if the image captured was of an actual 3D object, vs a photograph of an image or

video, providing an extra level of protection and even more assurance of the content's

authenticity, and making Sony's solution especially unique for photojournalists and news

agencies.

Sony's solution also helps protect the authenticity of content by including an Image

Validation Site, which verifies the image even after edits have been made by C2PA-

compliant editing software. This service confirms the authenticity of the photo was taken by a specific camera and that the object of the photo is 3D. This service will initially be offered to select news media agencies, expanding to other agencies at a later date. Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution Overview Diagram Example Image of 3D Image Verification

Shooting and Playback Updates:

The firmware updates include over 10 new features, as well as improvements to existing

features, designed to improve the user's overall shooting experience. These improved

capabilities showcase Sony's commitment to continuing to evolve the functionality of Sony's

existing camera models. A few highlights of the firmware update functions include:

Relay Playback: Enables seamless sequential playback from one memory card slot

to another on the Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, and Alpha 9 III.

Playback Filter Condition: Lets users categorise image playback based on select

criteria including date, folder, file format, and more on the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III.

Breathing Compensation: The highly requested Breathing Compensation function 3

is now available on the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III.

Upgrade DCI 4K / 24.00p Upgrade License on Alpha 7S III: via a free

downloadable license through Creators' Cloud 4 .

Sync Release function: Enables simultaneous shutter release with two or more

multiple cameras connected to the main camera 5 on the Alpha 1 and Alpha 9 III.

Focus frame display: Focus frame will be displayed on the Remote Camera Tool

screen 3 on the Alpha 1.

Enhanced image stabilisation: The camera body and lens effectively work together

to correct larger blurs 6 on the Alpha 1.

Increased upper limit of recordable images in a folder from 4,000 to 9,999 on the

Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, A7 IV, and Alpha 9 III.

Matching the time code with other devices is now possible with a dedicated adapter

cable (sold separately) 7 on the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III.

Up to 20 IPTC presets can be on the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III.

File Transfer and Network Connectivity

Additional updates aimed to optimise the post-production workflow efficiency include

improvements to International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC) preset and File

Transfer Protocol (FTP) transfer operability. To streamline processes for users, expanded

cloud upload and application services will be available. Key updates include:

Cloud upload (camera direct) function allows users to upload images directly to the

Sony's Creators' Cloud 8 . Key additional features include simplified camera software

updates, direct camera registration to the Creators' Cloud, and a flexible system for

uploading, storing, and sharing content. Additionally, the capability to manage video

and LUT files via mobile apps, along with the transfer of RAW files to smartphones,

optimises the creative process in fast-paced environments.

FTP Transfer Improvements: A“Protected Images Only” option for the Auto FTP

Transfer and a“Protect Image in FTP Transfer” option for the FTP transfer function

have been added. Available on the Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, and Alpha 9 III.

Support for USB streaming 9 on the Alpha 1.

Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) has been added to secure protocol on the

Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, and Alpha 9 III and WPA3-SAE is now supported for wireless

LAN on the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III.

Network streaming enables direct live streaming from the Alpha 7 IV to a streaming

site 7 .

Expansion of app support with Creators' App and Monitor & Control app now

supported with the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III.

Many of these updates are applicable to multiple cameras, however for a list of each body's

specific update please check the Sony website.

About Sony Corporation:

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is

responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET & S) business. With the vision of continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin(*) to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony Corporation supports the Sony Group with technology to create the entertainment of the future together with creators.

About Sony Middle East and Africa:

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a :% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the

regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in

the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting

and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle

East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and

customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party

service centers reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.