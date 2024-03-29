Japanese Navy Conducts Military Drill On Combat Use Of American Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Officers of the Japanese Navy conducted a military drill on thecombat use of American Tomahawk cruise missiles, which Tokyodecided to purchase in the United States to obtain the potentialfor a long-range strike on the territory of a potential enemy, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The drill took place on board the destroyer McCampbell, which ispart of the 7th Fleet of the United States, based in Japan. Duringthe drill, the methods of missile guidance and firing a volley atground targets were worked out.

In January 2024, Japan and the United States signed an agreementto supply Tokyo with 400 American-made Tomahawk missiles from 2025to 2027. The transaction price is estimated at 254 billion yen(about $1.7 billion). As part of the agreement, Japan will receive200 missiles of the latest Block V modification and another 200 ofthe previous Block IV version. Their range is estimated at 1.6thousand km, although the exact figures are kept secret.