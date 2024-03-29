               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians To Celebrate ESA Day On April 7, To Invite Kids From Ngos To Watch Match Vs DC


3/29/2024 10:30:06 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) The Mumbai Indians on Friday announced that their clash with Delhi Capitals in Match 20 on April 7 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium will be celebrated as the ESA (Education and Sports for All) Day.

The day is a part of the Reliance Foundation (RIL's CSR arm) and Mumbai Indians' initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA). Each IPL season, MI dedicates one IPL game to ESA where the team invites over 20,000 kids from NGOs across the city to watch a live game and cheer their favourite cricketers, the Mumbai Indians informed in a release on Friday.

Mumbai Indians have been supporting sports and education for underprivileged children through the (ESA) since 2010, under the umbrella of Reliance Foundation.

Every year, thousands of children through NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation in addition to several other experiences that ESA offers to underprivileged kids for joy and celebration through festive education and sports activities.

