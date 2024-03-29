A Polish General Dies Deep In Ukraine

Various Telegraph channels report that other NATO officers were either killed or wounded in the attack at Chasiv Yar.

According to these accounts, some of the wounded were hastily evacuated to Poland.

We don't know the names, the ranks or the nationality of any of those killed or wounded other than Marczak.

Many analysts think that the Russians will soon take Chasiv Yar, even though it is heavily defended. Reports say that Russian forces are only a kilometer or two away from the town, although engaged in fierce fighting as Ukrainian forces try to push them back.

It is unusual for such high-ranking NATO military officers to be so close to the line of contact with the Russian army.

The only reason for them being there is an act of desperation: deep concern that the Russians might successfully push through, endangering the entire second-tier defenses that Ukraine is trying to build to prevent the Russian army from driving toward the Dnieper, potentially splitting Ukraine's forces and endangering Kiev.

For some time it has looked like the Russians would launch a really big new offensiv . The only question has been the goal of a Russian operation. Some think it would be taking Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

The Russians recently

knocked out part of Kharkiv's

power grid

and Russian forces could be sent to attack the city.

But this would create a significant problem since taking cities is a costly, long process that always involves significant casualties. The Russians just went through a very long battle for Avdiivka that took four months. Avdiivka is tiny compared to Kharkiv.

Chasiv Yar and the fighting around that town now seems like a more important and immediate target for the Russians. The fact that it is full of top NATO personnel also says it is a very important strategic asset for the Ukrainians.

Ukraine's“new” military strategy, led by its new overall military commander,

Oleksandr Syrskyi,

is aimed at buying time and delaying any Russian advance.



To do this, the Ukrainians are building trenches and tank traps and other hardened defensive systems.

At the same time, Ukraine is trying to divert Russia through artillery and bombing attacks on Russian cities and parallel attempts to attack Crimea.



There has also been a significant increase of NATO operations in the Black Sea , probably to help the Ukrainians target Crimea and targets inside Russia. But diversions are unlikely to change the main character of the war or force the Russians to use their forces to defend key assets in Crimea, Donbas or Russia.

In the next week or two we will likely see what happens in Chasiv Yar and whether the Ukrainians can hold the town and thwart the Russian advance. If they cannot, then NATO will have to think up an alternative that could include opening negotiations with Russia.



This won't please US President Joe Biden or his national security team, who prefer a prolonged fight in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reports that a number of unnamed NATO players are already meeting about some sort of negotiated deal, although so far he says the Russians are not included in the process.

Stephen Bryen served as staff director of the Near East Subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as a deputy undersecretary of defense for policy.

This article was first published on his Weapons and Strategy Substack and is republished with permission.