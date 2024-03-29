               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A Polish General Dies Deep In Ukraine


3/29/2024 10:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Before
the Ukrainian counteroffensive commenced, the important city of Bakhmut fell to the Russians.
I wrote
at the time that it seemed the Russians would also aim to take the town of Chasiv Yar but that didn't happen because the war shifted to the south and the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, a month later, the so-called hero of Bakhmut,
Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his Wagner forces, invaded Russia in what looked like an attempted coup d'etat but also may have been timed to help Ukraine's large-scale counteroffensive.

Bakhmut's
capture and what happened in the Donbas shifted to the counteroffensive and the internal threat to Moscow. Russian forces did not move toward Chasiv Yar.

Chasiv Yar was extremely important during the battle for Bakhmut. It was the feeder for troops being sent into Bakhmut and for the rotation of soldiers fighting there.

It was the source of supply of ammunition, food and medical support for Ukraine's army in the city. Chasiv Yar was also the command center not only for the Ukrainians but also for their Western military advisers.

That latter role is what has again become clear in the last week of March, as the Russians
successfully bombed a six-story deep command bunker
in Chasiv Yar on March
26.

According to the Russians, the bunker was hit by one or more Iskander missiles. The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile that can operate at hypersonic speed (Mach 5.9). It has different types of warheads including bunker busters that weigh between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds.

Inside that command center were very senior NATO officer , some of whom were killed, according to Russian reports. One of them was Brigadier General Adam Marczak of the Polish army.

His biography states:

Poland reported his death, which the Polish Army said was due to“unexplained natural causes.”

MENAFN29032024000159011032ID1108036814

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search