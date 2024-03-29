Azerbaijan, UN Explore Strategies To Boost Investments In Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, highlighteddiscussions on initiatives targeting enhanced investments in energyefficiency with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), Azernews reports, citing the post shared by theminister on X social account.

The minister shared insights on the talks held with AlessandraRoccasalvo, the UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan,emphasising the agenda of collaboration between the organisationand Azerbaijan. The discussions encompassed the exploration offinancial mechanisms conducive to sustainable development, thepotential of initiatives aimed at bolstering investments in energyefficiency, and the avenues for forging partnerships within theframework of COP29.

UNDP is based on the merging of the United Nations ExpandedProgramme of Technical Assistance, created in 1949, and the UnitedNations Special Fund, established in 1958. UNDP, as we know it now,was established in 1966 by the General Assembly of the UnitedNations.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is one of theleading development agencies globally, operating in over 170countries and territories.

UNDP plays a crucial role in addressing climate changechallenges by supporting countries in implementing climateresilience and adaptation measures. It also promotes sustainableland management, biodiversity conservation, and the adoption ofclean energy technologies.