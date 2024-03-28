Breaking News! Longyan Geopark Joins UNESCO's Global Geopark Network

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On March 27 local time, Longyan Geopark was approved to join the UNESCO Global Geoparks network during the 219th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, France. This achievement marks the first world-class brand that Longyan City has independently applied for and successfully obtained.







The geopark is located in the region where three rivers-the Minjiang, Jiulongjiang, and Tingjiang Rivers-originate. Spanning across Xinluo District, Shanghang County, and Liancheng County, it covers a total area of 2,175 square kilometers. Within its boundaries are 25 townships and 222 administrative villages, housing about 312,000 residents. The geopark is renowned for its abundant world-class geological heritage, featuring landmarks such as the Meihuashan large granitic complex, the Guanzhaishan red bed sedimentary rocks, the Zijinshan super-large copper-gold deposit, and the Huanglianyu quartz sandstone landform. It also hosts rare biological resources, including the South China tiger and the rare Chinese Yew. Moreover, the park is home to a wealth of cultural treasures, boasting 8 national and 18 provincial intangible cultural heritage sites, such as Western Fujian Han Opera and woodblock printing. In essence, it is a medium-and-large-sized comprehensive geopark with rich geological landscapes, an excellent ecological environment, and a profound culture.













“Since initiating the application for inclusion in the UNESCO Global Geopark network in 2016, Longyan City has adhered to the 'Operational Guidelines for UNESCO Global Geoparks' and followed the development philosophy of 'celebrating the wonders of creation and striving for long-term regional prosperity'. After 8 years of dedicated efforts, we have finally achieved our goal,” said Zhang Tianhua, Executive Deputy Director of the Longyan Geopark Management Committee and Director of Longyan Forestry Bureau.

UNESCO boasts three world-class flagship brands: Global Geopark, World Heritage, and Biosphere Reserve. Previously, the earthen buildings known as Tulou in Longyan's Yongding County were collectively designated as a World Heritage Site alongside Nanjing and Hua'an's Tulou in Zhangzhou. However, the designation of Longyan UNESCO Global Geopark marks the city's first independent and successful application for a world-class brand. By joining the UNESCO Global Geoparks network, the geopark can effectively utilize its global status as a platform, window, and bridge for fostering exchanges and cooperation between Longyan and the rest of the world, deepening the city's engagement with the international community. This affiliation will also enhance the city's scientific and cultural profile, and increase its popularity, influence, and international image. Moreover, it is expected to contribute to the sustainable development of the regional economy by stimulating local tourism growth. Additionally, the geopark will play a pivotal role in preserving geological relics, promoting environmental protection efforts, and furthering the advancement and exhibition of ecological progress. In doing so, it will highlight Longyan's vibrant stories and practices.

It is learned that Longyan Geopark represents Fujian Province's third successful application for the UNESCO Global Geopark status, following Taining and Ningde UNESCO Global Geoparks. Before its designation, a total of 195 geoparks worldwide were included in the UNESCO Global Geoparks network, with 41 situated in China.