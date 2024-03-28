Dubai: Ras Al Khor Road Widening To 4 Lanes Improves Traffic Flow, Capacity

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 6:33 PM

The Ras Al Khor road widening project from three to four lanes along a 3 km stretch in both directions has been completed by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Works extend from the Bu Kadra intersection to the Al Khail Road intersection. RTA will widen the collector road for turns on Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of the Dubai-Al Ain Road from one to two lanes by the start of April.

This project is part of RTA's efforts to upgrade Dubai's infrastructure, particularly in areas experiencing rapid urbanisation and population growth. Ras Al Khor Road is a critical artery that serves numerous residential and industrial districts home to approximately 650,000 residents, in addition to an array of several ongoing development projects.

Widening Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction will improve traffic movement, increase the intake of vehicles from 6,000 to 8,000 per hour and reduce travel times by up to 33% during peak periods.

Additionally, the upgrade to the bypass lane towards Dubai-Al Ain Road is expected to double the capacity from 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles per hour and enhance vehicle flow by 100%.

