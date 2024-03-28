Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Blessed With Baby Girl

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Amid poll heat, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday.

Bhagwant Mann shared the news on X with a post in Punjabi.

"God has given the gift of a daughter... Both the mother and the child are healthy," he said in the post.

He had married Gurpreet Kaur two years ago after separating from his wife with whom he has two children.