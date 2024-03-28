Australian Ambassador Applauds Qatar's Mediation Role

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a Suhoor event held on Tuesday by the Australian Embassy in Qatar, Ambassador H E Shane Flanagan expressed admiration for Qatar's mediation efforts in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

At the gathering, attended by government and private officials, as well as dignitaries, Ambassador Flanagan commended Qatar's efforts in facilitating dialogue and striving for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We have great respect for Qatar's mediation work, and we hope a ceasefire can be achieved soon,” he said in his speech. He also highlighted Australia's persistent calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, welcoming the recent UN Security Council Resolution in support of this. Emphasising Australia's commitment to aiding those affected by the conflict, he noted that over A$50m in humanitarian support had been provided since October 7, 2023.



Acknowledging the unfortunate timing of Ramadan amidst conflict and suffering in Gaza, the envoy underscored the importance of coming together during such challenging times. He stressed the spirit of Ramadan as a time for unity and compassion, exemplified by diverse gatherings like the Suhoor event.

Reflecting on the significance of cultural exchange, Ambassador Flanagan recognised the contributions of individuals such as Shams Al Qassabi and Maryam Al Saigal, who represent Qatar's rich culinary heritage and hospitality. He highlighted the role of such individuals as unofficial culinary ambassadors for Qatar, promoting its culture and traditions on the global stage.

Addressing the Muslim community in Australia, Ambassador Flanagan highlighted its diversity and significant presence within the country, comprising over 800,000 people. He noted the community's varied contributions across various fields, including education, arts, business, and journalism. Notably, he mentioned Australia's first Muslim ministers, who represent the diverse beliefs and experiences of modern Australia – the Minister for Industry and Science; Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth.

On the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Flanagan spoke to The Peninsula, reaffirming the strong bilateral relationship between Australia and Qatar. He stressed the robust commercial ties between the two countries, particularly in aviation, agricultural exports, and engineering services.

“Australia enjoys a friendly bilateral relationship with Qatar marked by strong commercial links, notably in aviation, agricultural exports and engineering services.”

“Qatar is Australia's third largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa, with two-way trade valued at around A$3.1bn. Australia's major exports to Qatar are meat, alumina and engineering services; while our main imports from Qatar are aviation services, fertiliser, and aluminium,” he said.