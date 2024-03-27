Greenenergybreaks - Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Offers 'Best-On-The-Market' AI And Optimization System

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a designer, developer and manufacturer of photovoltaic energy generation, management and storage equipment, is harnessing artificial intelligence (“AI”) within its solar energy solutions.“The company's 'SunBox Home' system encompasses an all-in-one AI-powered energy storage solution designed to assist households in managing their power consumption. Directly linked to a household's solar panel generation unit, the SunBox system allows users to choose between settings including 'maximum consumption' or 'maximum savings,' conserve a portion of its energy reserves in the event of unexpected electricity blackouts or, rather, sell excess power back onto the grid. The groundbreaking system additionally boasts the capacity to track weather forecasts, thus ensuring its batteries are fully charged in the event of a storm,” a recent article reads.“Turbo Energy's artificial intelligence and optimization system is the best on the market,” said Turbo Energy's CEO Mariano Soria.“[In addition to having] the capacity to offer the end consumer the best solution in economic savings, [our] software is the basis for the continued development of the company [as well as giving us] the ability to incorporate other elements in the future. We envision the ability to make use of it, not only for individuals but for communities such as energy communities or virtual power plants.”
About Turbo Energy S.A.
Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end users to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at .
