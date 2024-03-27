Georgia Earns Spot On EURO 2024 In Team's 1St Major Football Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia qualified for the UEFA EURO 2024 finals on Tuesday,their first-ever major football tournament in history., Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Willy Sagnol's Georgia beat Greece 4-2 on penalties in a playoffmatch at Tbilisi's Boris Paichadze National Stadium to book theirplace at this summer's European football championship inGermany.

Georgia's football authority became a member of both UEFA andFIFA in 1992, a year after the country declared independence of theSoviet Union.

Path C winners Georgia will now play against Türkiye, Portugal,and the Czech Republic in EURO 2024 Group F.

EURO 2024 will kick off with the Germany vs. Scotland match onJune 14 at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Georgia will play the Group F opener against Türkiye on June 18in Dortmund.