Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc.'S (NASDAQ: ADTX) Acquisition Target Reports Increased Product Sales, Ongoing Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) previously entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) , which is believed to represent a compelling opportunity to accelerate Evofem's growth trajectory, as a subsidiary of Aditxt, into a multi-product women's health franchise. Today Evofem, the company behind Phexxi(R) (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Among the highlights, the company reported $18.2 million of Phexxi net product sales in 2023, an impressive increase compared to 2022 given the 73% reduction in field force and absence of growth capital in 2023.“Our ongoing revenue growth and improved loss from operations testifies to the strength and persistence of Evofem's current sales team, the growing base of users and prescribers of Phexxi nationwide, and the continued expansion of coverage and reimbursement,” said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences.

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is focused on discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt's diverse portfolio includes Adimune(TM), developing a new class of therapeutics designed to retrain the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta(TM), offering timely, convenient and high-quality personalized lab testing anytime and anywhere, backed by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited monitoring center. For more information, visit the company's website at .

