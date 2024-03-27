Sertan Ayçiçek, Economic Empowerment Champion of the Year 2024

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Diplomat Sertan Ayçiçek, Group President of IKAR Holdings awarded as Economic Empowerment Champion of the Year 2024



Ayçiçek is awarded by “Wealth and Finance International”, London, as part of their third Ethical Finance Awards.



Sertan Ayçiçek had previously been selected and awarded as "CEO of the Year" four (4) times.



Aycicek’s tenure at Ikar Holdings has seen the conglomerate’s expansion into new markets, strategic acquisitions, and a heightened commitment to sustainable practices. Under his stewardship, Ikar Holdings has navigated through dynamic industry landscapes and emerged stronger than ever.



“Leading Ikar Holdings as a group president is both an honor and a responsibility,” says Aycicek. “Our success lies in our collective ability to adapt, innovate, and collaborate for a brighter future.”



IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions. Its structure is reinforced by a network of external global partnerships and steered by a leadership team composed of accomplished business executives with established track records of success, united with the insights and expertise of senior figures from the political and public sectors.



MENAFN27032024007373015942ID1108027240