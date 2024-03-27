Moro Hub Recognizes Supreme Legislation Committee's Commitment To Sustainability With Green Certificate

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Supreme Legislation Committee's decision to host their IT workloads on Moro Hub's Green Cloud demonstrates the collaboration towards achieving a more sustainable and resilient digital ecosystem

Dubai, UAE,

27 March 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC). The Green Certificate was presented to H.E Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, General Secretary of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA. and commends the SLC's steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability through their decision to host IT workloads on Moro Hub's Green Cloud.

Moro Hub has long been a pioneer in green technology, and this certification highlights the commitment of both organizations towards building a sustainable and eco-friendly digital infrastructure. The Green Certificate is a demonstration of the Supreme Legislation Committee's responsible approach to adopting environmentally responsible practices in their IT operations.

“We are thrilled to present the Supreme Legislation Committee with our esteemed Green Certificate, a testament to their noteworthy efforts in championing sustainable solutions for their IT infrastructure The Green Certificate is a reflection of their shared vision for a digital landscape that not only excels in performance but also operates with a deep sense of responsibility towards the planet. We applaud the Supreme Legislation Committee for their forward-thinking approach and dedication to environmental responsibility. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial for organizations to prioritize sustainability without compromising on technological excellence. The Supreme Legislation Committee has represented this balance by choosing Moro Hub's Green Cloud for their IT workloads,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Green Certificate from Moro Hub, a symbol of our collective dedication to shaping a sustainable future. This accolade is in line with our shared commitment to environmental stewardship, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing journey towards responsible environmental practices. While this partnership between the Supreme Legislation Committee and Moro Hub is a powerful example of how organizations can take concrete steps towards building a sustainable future, it is also an indication that by integrating eco-friendly solutions into operations, technological advancement and environmental consciousness can coincide for the greater good,” said H.E Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, General Secretary of the Supreme Legislation Committee.

The Supreme Legislation Committee's decision to host their IT workloads on Moro Hub's Green Cloud aligns with Moro Hub's vision of creating a more sustainable and resilient digital ecosystem. Developed with a focus on environmental responsibility, Moro Hub's Green Cloud is crafted to substantially diminish carbon footprints and curtail energy consumption. This design champions eco-friendly practices without sacrificing performance and operational efficiency.

This collaboration between Moro Hub and Supreme Legislation Committee is another effort by the public sector to set a precedent for others in the region to follow, showcasing the positive impact that sustainable IT practices can have on both business and the planet.