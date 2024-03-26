Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company Wins 2023 International Safety, Health Award

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company, a subsidiary of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), has won the International Safety and Health Award 2023, granted by the British Safety Council.

The award recognises exemplary performance in maintaining the lowest incidence of work-related injuries, integrating cutting-edge global technologies in industrial health and safety and demonstrating excellence in strategic planning for occupational safety and health in line with international best practices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JPMC Chairman Muhammad Thneibat stressed that this international award underscores the company's steadfast commitment to upholding global standards across all fields, particularly in occupational safety, providing a suitable work environment and safeguarding the well-being of employees.

Thneibat noted that the award serves as a catalyst for the company in its pursuit of achievements across various sectors, which are pivotal in enhancing the company's performance, reputation, competitiveness and global market presence.

The chairman highlighted the award's contribution to bolster the company's position in the global industrial safety arena, stressing the company's unwavering dedication to implementing strict safety protocols, standards and systems while striving to integrate the latest specialised systems.

The company had previously received a gold medal from the International Fertiliser Association for its performance in occupational safety, health, and environmental management, along with several other international awards in the same field.