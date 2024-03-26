The Wide Use Of Bio-Emulsion Polymer In Paints & Coatings And Adhesives Is Likely To Drive The Market Growth During The Forecast Period.

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Overview

Bio-based emulsion polymers includes natural materials which undergo a radical polymerization reaction after the mixture of water, monomer, or surfactant. Manufacturers and consumers are focusing towards environment-friendly composition and biodegradable naure of the product, which in turn, augment the growth of the market during the forecast period. These products are naturally obtained and extracted polymers and finds its application in paper industry for manufacturing papers, paper bags, boxes, among others, in adhesives as the binding agent in tapes, labels, glue also it is used in diapers and female hygiene products.

Rising awareness among consumer about paints & protective coatings, and increasing craze of interior decoration are the factors which is likely to spur the market growth during the forecast period. Due to their superior performance, non-toxic nature, and extended life, the product has numerous application in end user industries.



Regional Analysis

Geographically, the bio-emulsion polymer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



North America holds a significant market share due to the growing demand for bio-based products in paper, packaging, textiles, and others. Increasing research & development activities regarding emulsion polymers and the growing production of ethyl vinyl acetate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene bio-based materials is propelling stronger growth in the region. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are pegged to be prominent players in the North America bio-emulsion polymer market.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant bio-emulsion polymer market growth on account of rapid urbanization and the growing popularity of bio-emulsion polymers in end-use industries. Growing investments in end-use industries are thus expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The growing consumption of bio-based materials in textile, paper board, and packaging sectors has propelled countries such as China, Japan, and India to achieve stunning growth in the market.

The Europe bio-emulsion polymer market has also observed remarkable growth due to the implementation of new rules and regulations by regulatory bodies such as the EPA (Environmental Agency) and the REACH (Regulation for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) that promote the use of ecofriendly products over petroleum-derived materials in end-uses. The implementation of such regulations drives the market in paints & coatings, textiles, and adhesives segments. Inovation and technological advancements are predicted to propel market growth in countries such as the U.K, Italy, Germany, and France during the forecast period.

The Latin American region is estimated to witness moderate growth in the bio-emulsion polymer market due to the high cost of production and lack of technological standardization in the region.

The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness higher growth in the bio-emulsion polymer market due to the increasing infrastructure development in the region.

Market Segmentation

Globally, the bio-emulsion polymer market is segmented by product and by application.

Based on product, the bio-emulsion polymer market is segmented into acrylics, vinyl acetate polymer, styrene-butadiene latex, and others. Acrylics segment is likely to register high gains owing to its wide application across the paper coatings, adhesives, paint, cement modifier, and textile industry. Effective water resistance coupled with quick drying ability when compared to its competitive counterparts further thrust the product demand.

Based on application, the bio-emulsion polymer market is segmented into paints & coating, adhesive, paper & paperboard coating, and others. Paint & coating-based applications are projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in the real estate sector. Growth in the refurbishment of existing infrastructure across Europe, favored by stringent government regulations pertaining to the adoption of bio-based products may drive industry growth. Rising environmental constraints, coupled with rapid advancements, drive the demand for bio-emulsion polymers.

Global Bio-Emulsion Polymer Market: Segmentation

By Product



Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Polymer

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Others



By Application



Painting & Coating

Adhesive

Paper & Paperboard Coating

Others



Regions Covered:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America





EMEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

Rest of EMEA









