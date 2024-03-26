Retired ATF Special Agent Ignacio J. Esteban's Latest Book Sports, Politics And True Crime Starts Off Whisking You Right To Wimbledon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Virginia (March 26, 2024) : Just released is "Sports, Politics and True Crime," the latest book by prolific author, retired ATF Special Agent Ignacio J. Esteban, whose plethora of stories emanate from his 26 years' experience combating violent crime and international trafficking, and other areas of law and crime in which he's the expert whose book you can't put down.



If you're a sports enthusiast or lover of tales of law or crime, grab your racket or take a safe tennis court seat for reading, "Sports, Politics and True Crime," as the opening table of contents tells you about Winning Wimbledon Against All Odds.



Drawing from his extensive experience as a Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as his background in Political Science and History, Esteban's new book is for any tennis player that dreams of winning where else, but Wimbledon.



"I wanted each chapter of the book to truly feel like being on the courts," said Esteban. "While players are playing, there's so much that goes on behind the scenes and racing through their minds and lives," added Esteban.



These are a series of stories diving into today's political climate while also reading about inspirational sport stories and shocking true crime murders. A must read for anyone who enjoys these topics.



"Sports, Politics and True Crime" is now available FREE online through Amazon Prime.





About Ignacio J. Esteban:



Ignacio Esteban: Retired Undercover ATF Special Agent (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)-The US Department of Justice, using my 26 years' experience to publish over eighty books on Amazon (search Ignacio J. Esteban) including my autobiography 'ATF Undercover' detailing my most dangerous cases - infiltrating dangerous armed criminals and international traffickers. I'm called on as an expert media source, with currently 200+ interviews, and climbing, on various media platforms providing insight into current events as well as discussing my books. While my experience is always in high demand, this led me to create numerous screenplays suitable for a TV series based on my true crime experiences as an 'ATF Undercover ' that includes gang members, armed drug dealers, international firearms traffickers, armed home invaders, repeat violent offenders, and other types of federal investigations.



